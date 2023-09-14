EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,437 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 845.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.30.
Humana Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Humana stock opened at $472.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Humana Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
