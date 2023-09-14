EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 74,090 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 50,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 120,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 72,659 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

