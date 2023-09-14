EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29.37 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 395,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,494,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.05. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $310.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

