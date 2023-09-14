EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.66 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

