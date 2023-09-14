EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.34 Million in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Worthington Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Trading Down 3.0 %

WOR stock opened at $69.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,311 shares of company stock worth $6,106,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

