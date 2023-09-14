EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

