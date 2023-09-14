EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,309 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $247.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.87. The stock has a market cap of $461.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

