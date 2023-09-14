EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 81,217 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 81,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 15,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KRE opened at $43.11 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

