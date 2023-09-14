Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$78.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.50 million.

Stingray Digitl Price Performance

Stingray Digitl Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.