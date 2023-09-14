Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 0.18% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,029,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,560,000 after purchasing an additional 904,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,592,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79,617 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,673,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,462 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 101,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Equity Commonwealth

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

