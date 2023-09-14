Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 4.2% Higher

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.95. 443,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,289,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $981.26 million, a P/E ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 2.64.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eventbrite

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 181,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 280,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,747,000 after buying an additional 781,763 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

