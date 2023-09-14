Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE ET traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.75. 1,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,384. Evertz Technologies has a 1 year low of C$10.03 and a 1 year high of C$14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.28.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies will post 0.909621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

