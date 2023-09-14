Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of TSE:ET opened at C$12.75 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.28. The firm has a market cap of C$970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Evertz Technologies had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies will post 0.909621 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

