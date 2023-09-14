Evolution Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 178.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,791,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 242.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 341,119 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 107.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 324,738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,342,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217,029 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

