Evolution Petroleum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Evolution Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Evolution Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.38. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
