F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $168.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.23.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $319,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,438.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,800.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,198 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $160.36 on Thursday. F5 has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $702.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

