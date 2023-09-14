Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fagron Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $17.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.
Fagron Company Profile
