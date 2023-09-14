Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fagron Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARSUF remained flat at $17.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Fagron has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, delivers personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Essentials, Brands, and Compounding Services. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.