First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Up to $27.67

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.70. First Bancorp shares last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 29,727 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $25,256.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,093. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,703.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in First Bancorp by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 66.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

