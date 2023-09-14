First Financial Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.75 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

