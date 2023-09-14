First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $20.76 Million Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. First Financial Bancorp. accounts for 2.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $20,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 11,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $250,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

