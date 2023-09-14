First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $9.86 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $191.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.85 and a 200-day moving average of $195.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

