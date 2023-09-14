First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $208,000 in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NWLI opened at $456.55 on Thursday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.94 and a fifty-two week high of $476.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $438.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.29. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.