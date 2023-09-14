First Financial Bank Trust Division Invests $223,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $204,537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,741,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,682 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $57.18 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.04.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

