First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $11,398,470,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total value of $819,851.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,958 shares in the company, valued at $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,917,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $131.18 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

