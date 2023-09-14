First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 867.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $697.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $705.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $680.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

