First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 444 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises about 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $11,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

