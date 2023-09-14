First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 892 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,747,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,271,874,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

