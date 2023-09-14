First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 9,684 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $326,053 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

