First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,656 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 76,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $2,049,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 560,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

