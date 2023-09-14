First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 100 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.1 %

SHW stock opened at $268.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.01.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.61.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

