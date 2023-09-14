First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 1,124 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

