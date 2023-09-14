First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 279 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after purchasing an additional 239,325 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

