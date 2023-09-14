First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 359 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

