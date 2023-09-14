First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 361 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 838,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,400,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,336,000 after buying an additional 311,842 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $468.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $483.87 and its 200 day moving average is $465.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

