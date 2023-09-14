First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 900 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,956,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.15 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,957 shares of company stock valued at $334,258 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

