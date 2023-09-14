First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth about $498,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $4,622,876.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,254,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,774,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,800 shares of company stock valued at $37,169,876 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $58.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

