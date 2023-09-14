First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 15,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Duke Energy by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

DUK stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 229.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

