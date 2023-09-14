First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,244.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
