First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a growth of 1,244.8% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTQI opened at $19.59 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $58.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.45.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.