First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.13.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55.

Institutional Trading of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the period.

About First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

The First Trust New York High Income Municipal ETF (FMNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets fixed income of any duration and credit quality. Issues selected provide interest income that is exempt from federal, New York State and City taxes.

