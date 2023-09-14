FirstService Co. (FSV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

FirstService has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,098. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstService

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth $7,844,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.