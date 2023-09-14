FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

FirstService has raised its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. FirstService has a dividend payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstService to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $153.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.92 and its 200 day moving average is $146.56. FirstService has a 1-year low of $112.44 and a 1-year high of $163.95.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FirstService during the second quarter worth $398,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSV

FirstService Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.