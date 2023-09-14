FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 41,267 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 35,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 376.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 29.3% during the second quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

