Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

