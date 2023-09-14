Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Flexsteel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flexsteel Industries to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS remained flat at $19.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 5,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,212. The company has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Flexsteel Industries has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

