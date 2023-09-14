FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $50.45.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile
