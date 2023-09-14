FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLIDF opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $50.45.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, SSAMESA, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including precious metals, gravity concentrator service, audits and training, gas analysis and emissions monitoring services, liner profiling and scanning, kiln, packing and dispatching equipment, air pollution control, pneumatic conveying, gear, technical advisory, electrical and automation audits, mine planning, feeding and dosing equipment, and other services for the mining and cement industries.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.