Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 14,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 56,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

