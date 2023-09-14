Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “inline” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Fortrea Stock Performance

FTRE opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortrea

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $556,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,498.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

