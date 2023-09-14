Frank A. Bozich Buys 8,000 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) CEO Frank A. Bozich purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $64,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,709.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The firm has a market cap of $278.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Trinseo PLC has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $962.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Featured Articles

