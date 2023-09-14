Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 689.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,902 shares during the period.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

