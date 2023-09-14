Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 10,523 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 16,000,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $654,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,471 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,970,173. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

