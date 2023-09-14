FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 20.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

