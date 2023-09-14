Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $72.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter N. George bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,851.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $1,935,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 47.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

